Legislator Anker honors Janet Santeramo for annual Women Veterans Appreciation Day

On Friday, June 10, the Suffolk County Legislature hosted the 3rd annual Women Veterans Appreciation Day Ceremony. During the ceremony, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker recognized Janet Santeramo as this year’s Suffolk County Women Veterans Appreciation Day 6th District Honoree.

Janet Santeramo is a local veteran who proudly served in the United States Maine Corps, where she participated in Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Cease Fire. She has received many accolades throughout her time serving in the United States military, including the Navy Achievement Medal, Southwest Asia Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Navy Unit Citation, National Defense Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, and the Cold War Ribbon. By the end of her active service, Janet had attained the rank of Sergeant and her Military Occupational Specialty was Metal Worker/Welder.

“It gives me great pride and it is an honor to recognize Janet Santeramo for this year’s Women Veterans Appreciation Day,” said Legislator Anker. “In addition to her service to our country and her work as an attorney, Janet has also dedicated her time to serving veterans in her community, whether it was while sitting on our county’s Task Force to Assist Retired Veterans (TARV) or as a member of a local VFW post.”

Currently, Janet Santeramo works as an attorney and partner at Turley, Redmond and Rosasco, where she has been instrumental in assisting veterans and their families in obtaining available veterans’ and Social Security benefits. As an active member of Post 6249 for the last 20 years and current Post Service Officer, Janet has also participated in many community events and has acted as a liaison between other veterans and local agencies and services. Through her work, she has assisted veterans in securing housing, counseling and financial services. Additionally, she has prioritized raising awareness on the rates of suicide in veterans and prevention efforts.

In 2020, the Suffolk County Legislature designated June 12th as Women Veterans Appreciation Day through Resolution 94-2020 to recognize women who proudly serve in the United States Armed Forces. Each year, a woman veteran is honored in each legislative district. For more information, please call Legislator Anker’s office at 631-854-1600.