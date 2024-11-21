Suffolk County D.A.: Ronkonkoma man sentenced to 30 years for double homicide

Brian Cordovano Pleaded Guilty in October 2024

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Nov. 21 that Brian Cordovano, 50, of Ronkonkoma, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing two men – Ian Saalfield, 45, of Lake Grove, and Robert Julian, 59, of Selden, in April 2022.

“Any justice obtained in this case does not allow Mr. Saalfield and Mr. Julian to see their families again, nor allow their families to say goodbye,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Justice does, however, allow us to keep a violent individual like this defendant from harming others for a long time. Today, we hope that this sentence brings some form of closure to the victims’ families and loved ones.”

On April 26, 2022, Saalfield was reported missing by his wife. She advised police that she last saw her husband the day before with Cordovano, his childhood friend. Saalfield’s wife saw her husband leave their home with Cordovano at approximately 8:00 p.m., when he drove off in Saalfield’s white 2015 Lexus. Saalfield never returned home.

A few days later, on May 2, 2022, law enforcement found Saalfield’s Lexus abandoned in a parking lot in Holtsville. On that same day, police responded to a call from a Ronkonkoma motel where Cordovano was suffering from an overdose.