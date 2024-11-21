Stony Brook Village begins road repairs 90 days after August storm

By Toni-Elena Gallo

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, construction began on Harbor Road in Stony Brook Village, following August’s catastrophic flooding. The storm not only collapsed the road, but emptied Stony Brook’s Mill Pond, caused destruction to surrounding homes and displaced the area’s wildlife.

According to Gloria Rocchio, president of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization, which directly oversees the Village of Stony Brook, it is a bit of poetic justice that construction began on Tuesday, as it was “exactly 90 days” since the flood hit. However, the rebuilding of Stony Brook is far from complete.

“The Town of Brookhaven will be doing the road and they’re in the design stage at this point. As for tomorrow, they’ll probably start taking down trees,” said Rocchio. “They’re going to start clearing what’s in the creek, because right now, there’s pieces of cesspool down by the grist mill. There’s also a white film on some of the muck, which I heard is detergent, meaning every time the tide goes in and out, the water is taking it to different places,” she continued. The Grist Mill, a Stony Brook staple since 1751, may have up to eight feet of “sand and muck” impacting its turning capabilities, Rocchio said.

Rocchio described the aftermath of August’s storm as “all-consuming” but said she is focused on rectifying the situation and restoring the village to its former state.

The WMHO president also stressed the importance of avoiding the collapsed area on Harbor and Main streets as well as the drained Mill Pond itself. She explained that curious passersby have been found standing in the creek, Mill Pond and mud near Harbor Road. “When we did a cleanup with volunteers, someone got very badly stuck in there. It is like quicksand,” Rocchio said.

In light of the federal government’s response to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday that Suffolk County’s flood damage is “not of the severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance,” Rocchio said many homeowners, including Ron Borgese—a man who lost a portion of his home on the corner of Main Street and Harbor Road—have been left reeling.

“Apparently, the area is not devastated enough, but I don’t know how much more devastated you need to be,” Borgese said in a phone interview.

“The house is condemned and the property is shot. So far, I got nothing from anybody.”

Borgese is currently staying with family while awaiting word on assistance. He does not have flood insurance.

Rocchio said the community’s support during this time has deeply touched her, noting that people have donated amounts ranging from $50 to “thousands.”

In the coming weeks, WMHO will host a Christmas auction to raise money for storm damage relief.

For more information on FEMA’s decision, visit www.tbrnewsmedia.com.