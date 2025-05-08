Suffolk County D.A.: Prior felony offender found guilty of shooting victim outside billiards bar

Jonathan Redar Faces Up to 25 Years in Prison at Sentencing

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 8 that Jonathan Redar, 33, of Miller Place, was found guilty after a jury trial of Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, for shooting a relative during an argument outside of a billiards bar.

“This defendant, a previously convicted felon, and who was prohibited from possessing a firearm, shot a member of his family outside a crowded establishment,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Despite the challenges posed in this case, the phenomenal work of SCPD detectives allowed my prosecutors to present a compelling case. I thank the jury for their work.”

The evidence at the trial established that on May 7, 2024, at approximately 2:03 a.m., Redar and the victim began to argue in the parking lot of a billiards bar in Mount Sinai. Redar then pulled out a firearm and fired a single shot at the victim while unsuspecting bystanders were nearby. The bullet penetrated the victim’s left forearm and abdominal area. Redar then fled the scene. The victim was transported to Mather Hospital and later transported to Stony Brook Hospital for emergency surgery in their trauma unit, where he was treated for numerous injuries including shattered bones and damage to his organs. A bullet fragment was also removed from the victim.

On May 15, 2024, while conducting surveillance, Suffolk County detectives located Redar and subsequently placed him under arrest at a Walmart in Yaphank.