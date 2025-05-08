SBU News: Susan Lee elected member of Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians

Susan Lee, MD, FACP, Professor of Clinical Medicine in the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, Medical Director of Stony Brook Primary Care and Deputy Chief of the Medical Information Office (CMIO) at Stony Brook Medicine, has been elected to the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians (ACP). The Board of Regents is the main policy-making body for the ACP.

The ACP is a national organization of internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists, and medical students who specialize in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of adults.

A resident of Dix Hills, Dr. Lee’s involvement in ACP leadership has included numerous positions. In 2011, she was named a Fellow of the ACP (FACP), an honorary designation that recognizes ongoing individual service and contributions to the practice of internal medicine. She has also been a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors and a member of the Immunization Committee for the 2021-22 term. Locally, Dr. Lee was elected Governor of the New York Long Island Chapter of the ACP in 2021. She has also contributed to the ACP’s immunization initiatives through introducing practices to “I Raise the Rates New York.”

Dr. Lee, practicing at Stony Brook Medicine since 1997, earned her medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine in 1991 and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at New York Hospital at Cornell University in 1994.