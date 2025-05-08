Present meets past at 17th Annual Antiques and Garden Weekend in Port Jefferson

1 of 4

By Sumaq Killari

The scent of rusted metal and aged cedar greeted visitors as they stepped inside the Port Jefferson Village Center this past weekend, where the past felt freshly alive.

The three-story venue was transformed for the 17th Annual Antiques and Garden Weekend, a community tradition and fundraiser for the Port Jefferson Historical Society, generously sponsored this year by Northwell Mather Hospital.

The building buzzed with activity as visitors explored vintage treasures and seasonal blooms. The Suwassett Garden Club showcased a vibrant display of hanging baskets, perennials and patio planters.

“It’s a time when the whole community comes together,” said Catherine Quinlan, a member of the Port Jefferson Historical Society board of trustees. “You see people you haven’t seen for maybe a year or so. People come together and just support each other. It’s really a wonderful event.”

The first floor featured at least 20 different vendors, many displaying jewelry in glass display cases, glassware, porcelain statues, old postcards and framed drawings and pictures.

Toward the south side of the first floor, Karen & Albert, a business owned by Karen and Albert Williams, a married couple, displayed furniture from different eras, including a 30-year-old wooden writing desk with a gently curved design. But there is a trick: hidden inside is a concealed bar. “You think it’s just a desk when you see it,” said Albert Williams with a smile.

“Part of our company is to be able to educate people about antiques and about vintage items and how they can incorporate that with their own style,” said Karen Williams. “We have been in business for over 40 years, so we go on buying trips all the time,” she said.

On the second floor, a booth displayed a collection of thrifted bags, including a beige Lauren Ralph Lauren handbag made of monogrammed fabric and featuring the LRL logo, priced at just $30. “This bag is so Y2K,” said Emelyn Ore, a college student attending the event. She noted its early 2000s aesthetic and monogrammed design matched current trends.

The friendly atmosphere reached the third floor, where the smell of baked goods filled the air. A group of ladies, members of the Suwassett Garden Club, sat behind a table displaying the treats.

“Money, we like money,” one woman joked when asked what they liked most about the event. “Yes, we like it,” another chimed in. The group’s co-president added that this was their major annual fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event support the Historical Society’s mission to discover, preserve and share knowledge of the Greater Port Jefferson Area’s rich history.

As the day drew to a close, the sound of chatter and the scent of fresh blooms lingered, reminding visitors that while antiques may be old, the community spirit in Port Jefferson is timeless.

Sumaq Killari is a reporter with the SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.