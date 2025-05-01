Strictly Business trade show returns to Centereach May 6

1 of 7

From Middle Country Public Library

According to the business advocacy organization, Long Island Association, 90% of businesses on Long Island are small businesses. In today’s competitive market, small businesses need every possible advantage to thrive. Membership in the local chamber of commerce is a great way to become a part of the community and networking events like Strictly Business, being held on Tuesday, May 6 at the Middle Country Public Library in Centereach, help get them in front of potential customers and collaborators.

More than 17 years ago, representatives from the Miller Business Center at the Middle Country Public Library, the Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition and the Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce met to brainstorm how they could offer even more opportunities to their members. What could be done to help them meet potential clients and connect with other small businesses and entrepreneurs? Knowing that the cost of big events can be prohibitive, Strictly Business was born!

It is more than a just a trade show or networking event—it is a catalyst for economic development for local businesses in the area.

Lenore Paprocky, President of the Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce, captures what small businesses mean to the region when she says, “Small businesses are the backbone of Long Island, driving our economy and strengthening our communities. B2B (business to business) networking isn’t just about connections—it’s about collaboration, growth, and building a thriving local community where businesses support each other and succeed together.”

This is the heart of Chamber of Commerce membership. When small businesses join their local chamber, they gain access to a network that is committed to mutual success, advocacy, and shared progress.

That network includes community resources to help with training, mentorship, research and more. The Miller Business Center at the Middle Country Public Library connects with small businesses at the many chamber meetings and events they attend.

“The Miller Business Center is a part of the local business eco-system,” says Middle Country Public Library director Sophia Serlis-McPhillips. “Not only do we plan and run Strictly Business, we also offer assistance all year with our programming and business research.”

With Strictly Business, small businesses have a unique opportunity to showcase their offerings directly to potential customers and collaborators. These kinds of opportunities can lead to long-term business relationships, client growth, and community recognition. The event also serves as a powerful reminder of the shared mission among local businesses.

Barbara Ransome, President of the Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition and a small business owner explains that, “The original intention for creating a Strictly Business event was to support our small business communities; that remains the same. This trade show provides a cohesive platform for our Chambers of Commerce partners to participate in networking with one another. They are brought together to share in a unified voice common goals and concerns as well as creating NEW business opportunities and finding that there is strength in numbers.”

This “strength in numbers” idea is a driving force behind the Chamber of Commerce model. When businesses stand together, they amplify their influence. Returning Strictly Business exhibitor, Carmine Inserra, CEO of ProSysCon Computer Technologies, Inc., says, “It’s always advantageous for business owners to be around others who are working on their businesses and Strictly Business is a great way to connect and to have so many successful businesses in one place.” This sentiment underscores the importance of shared energy and collaboration.

Sponsorship from major institutions like TD Bank shows just how much the broader community values these events. Maryellen Ferretti, TD Bank Retail Market Manager, S.V.P. shared that it is “committed to empowering local businesses and fostering economic growth. Strictly Business is a great way to show this commitment as the event offers valuable networking opportunities and resources for entrepreneurs and professionals in the community.” The involvement of such stakeholders is a testament to the real economic impact that local businesses have—and how vital it is to invest in their success.

In the end, the Strictly Business trade show is more than just a day of networking— it is an introduction to the larger economic environment of Long Island.

The 17th annual Strictly Business trade show will take place on Tuesday, May 6 at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to enter a raffle for the chance to win a $250 gift card. Admission is free and there is ample free parking. For more information, call 631-585-9393 x216.