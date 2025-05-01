Obituary: In remembrance of Michael Cary Wallace

Michael “Mike” Cary Wallace passed on April 4 at the age of 85. The son of Mildred and Adrian Wallace, he was born on December 31, 1939, and grew up in Stony Brook. After graduating from high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for four years. He was stationed in Europe during the Cold War.

After returning home, he met and married Barbara, and they settled down in their beloved home next to the Setauket Mill Pond where they lived for the next 50 years. During that time, he furnished their home with restored antiques and hand-made cabinetry, filled their yard with flowers and maintained a large garden. In his later years, he rebuilt and restored three Model A Fords which he proudly drove in local parades as well as when he went out to buy a cup of coffee.

Wallace was a member of the Frank Melville Memorial Park board, the Three Village and Port Jefferson historical societies and volunteered and restored clocks for the Port Jefferson Spinney Clock Collection. He was also an usher at the Infant Jesus Chapel.

Barbara enjoyed cooking, and Mike fully enjoyed eating her gourmet food. They took frequent trips to New York City to eat at their favorite Italian restaurants, see plays, and attend the opera. They also traveled extensively in Europe. When someone they knew died, their reaction was often to say, let’s go to Italy again. They appreciated their time together and made the most of it.

Most of all, Mike will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family. Mike is survived by Barbara, his beloved wife of 57 years, his daughters Chrissie, Elizabeth, Jennifer, and his son-in-law John, and was a proud grandfather of Jack, Rose, and Annie.

Mike was a proud supporter of his daughter “Wiz” in her many years of playing softball, basketball and tennis. He never missed a game if he could help it, and was often seen pacing beyond the outfield walls. Mike and Jennifer enjoyed going to yard sales and shared a love of antiques and furniture restoration. Mike was extremely proud of his grandchildren, and his face lit up when he was able to speak to them on the phone during the final days of his illness. His children and grandchildren grew up believing that they could achieve anything, because he always seemed to know how to do and fix everything.

The funeral was handled by Bryant Funeral Home with burial at St. James Churchyard Cemetery in Setauket.