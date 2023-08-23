Storytime Under the Stars heads to Vanderbilt Planetarium

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Storytime Under the Stars in the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. Sponsored by Bank of America, Storytime evenings feature a live narrator at the front of the theater who reads from selected picture books, with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome so families can enjoy the illustrations and follow along. Between stories, an astronomy educator explores seasonal constellations visible from here on Long Island.

Author Ellen Mason will read her book, Patches and Stripes, one of four scheduled that evening. In it, she and co-author—and Vanderbilt Museum colleague—Ed Clampitt, tell the true story of a family that lost an heirloom during a Museum visit. That tale, in which the heirloom eventually “turned up,” is one the authors call “Vanderbilt magic.”

Mason, a Museum tour guide, and Clampitt, a member of the security staff, will do a book signing in the Planetarium lobby after the show.

All children are invited to wear their comfiest pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. The admission fee is $8 per person and $6 for members. To reserve your spot, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org or pay at the door. For more information, call 631-864-5532.