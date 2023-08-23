Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine to offer free pediatric dental care on Aug. 31

Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine is hosting Give Kids a Smile Day at its Dental Care Center, South Drive, Stony Brook on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. Children ages 1–17 will receive no-cost pediatric dental care services including dental screening, cleaning, fluoride treatment, and sealants (as needed) in support of their mission to ensure that all school-aged children have access to good oral health.

Each child will be provided with an oral health goody bag, string backpack, and a “Summary of Exam” form that will document the treatment rendered and recommendations for further treatment, if necessary. Appointment registration is required, and a parent or legal guardian must accompany the child on the day of the event.

According to the ADA, each year about 350,000 to 400,000 children are treated at more than 1,500 locations across the nation during Give Kids a Smile events. Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine has participated in the program since its inception in 2002.

To schedule an appointment, call 631-632-8889 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.