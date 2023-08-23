Kids Korner: Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2023

PROGRAMS

Build-A-Boat

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Aug. 24 and 31 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a Build-a-Boat workshop where adults and kids can design and build a unique vessel using a variety of wooden materials and a bit of imagination. Go home with your creation! No registration required. Admission fee + $10. 631-367-3418.

Lollipop Train Rides

Did you know? Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association’s John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Greenlawn offers rides on the Lollipop Train every Saturday in the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. Call 631-754-1180 for more info.

Bat Safari

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown will host a Bat Safari on Aug. 26 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Enter the mysterious world of these fascinating and misunderstood creatures during this family program. Recommended for children ages 7 and up. $4 per person. Call 631-265-1054 for reservations.

Storytime Under the Stars

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Storytime Under the Stars in the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. Sponsored by Bank of America, Storytime evenings feature a live narrator at the front of the theater who reads from selected picture books, with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome so families can enjoy the illustrations and follow along. Between stories, an astronomy educator explores seasonal constellations visible from here on Long Island. All children are invited to wear their comfiest pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. The admission fee is $8 per person and $6 for members. To reserve your spot, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org or pay at the door. For more information, call 631-864-5532.

Moon Myths & Facts

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Moon, Myths & Facts, on Aug. 31 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors and crafts. For children ages 3to 5. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com. 631-269-4333

FILM

‘DC League of Superpets’

Join St. Johnland Nursing Center for a free community outdoor movie night screening of DC League of Superpets at St. Joseph’s Parish parking lot, 59 Church St., Kings Park on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Admission is free (suggested donation $10 per car) and space is limited. Movie snacks and drinks will be sold. Sponsored by TD Bank.

‘Labyrinth’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Labyrinth on Aug. 27 at noon. Teenager Sarah, stuck babysitting her baby brother, angrily wishes that goblins from her favorite book “The Labyrinth” will come take him away. When her wish comes true, Sarah must head into the Labyrinth herself to save him. Directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas, Labyrinth is a stirring fairy tale and wonder of puppetry. Starring David Bowie, the fantastic, musical adventure helped define a generation. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Cinderella’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Cinderella, the beloved tale of a young girl’s magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming, from July 22 to Aug. 27. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Send your calendar events to [email protected]