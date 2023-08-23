Times … and dates: August 24 to August 31, 2023

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening from Aug. 27 through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the Stone Bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday Aug. 24

Vanderbilt Architecture Tour

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents an Architecture & Collections Tour at noon and again at 1:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the Eagle’s Nest estate, the architectural details and visit the marine, natural history, and cultural artifact collections. Tickets, which include general admission, are $16 adults, $15 seniors/students, $14 children at the door only. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

Greek Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Road, Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival tonight from 5 to 10 p.m., Aug. 25 from 5 to 11 p.m., Aug. 26 from noon to 11 p.m. and Aug. 27 from noon to 10 p.m. with vendors, authentic Greek delights, dancing, music, carnival rides, church tour and giant raffle. Fireworks on Aug. 25 and 26 (weather permitting), raffle drawing on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. $2 per person, free for children under 12. 631-473-0894, www.portjeffgreekfest.com.

Historic Harbor Tours

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts two Historic Harbor Tours today at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The Society and Seymour’s Boatyard invite you to take a relaxing evening cruise while learning about the history of Northport Harbor, followed by drinks and light fare. Tickets are $60, $50 members. 631-757-9859, www.northporthistorical.org

Art Reception at Gallery North

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to an opening reception for Poetic Visions: Recent Works by Bruce Lieberman from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.

Weaving with Wine

Huntington Historical Society hosts a Weaving with Wine event at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This fun program offers a chance to learn to weave using a traditional manual table loom. At the end of class, you will have a piece of fabric to bring home. You supply the wine, they provide the weaving, glasses and light refreshments. $45 per person. To register, call 631-427-7045, ext. 404 or visit huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Holbrook Carnival

Join the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce for its annual Carnival & Festival on the grounds of the Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Road, Holbrook tonight and Aug. 25 from 6 to 11 p.m., Aug. 26 from 2 to 11 p.m. and Aug. 27 from 2 to 9 p.m. Games, food, rides, craft vendors, entertainment. 631-471-2725

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host Scott Chaskey, poet-farmer and pioneer of the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) movement, for a presentation of his latest memoir, Soil and Spirit: Cultivation and Kinship in the Web of Life at 7 p.m. Chaskey will share a life in verse, agriculture, and ecology. Tickets are $10, free for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Music Under the Stars

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach celebrates summer with its Music Under the Stars concert series in its parking lot featuring Shining Star (Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute) at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-585-9393

Harborside Concerts

Village of Port Jefferson closes out its Harborside concert series with a final concert featuring Foreign Journey with special guest Randy Jackson at the Ferry Dock tonight at 7 p.m. 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com

Summer SWAP Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook continues its free “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Phoenix Big Band. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Bring seating. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Friday Aug. 25

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

See Aug. 24 listing.

Holbrook Carnival

See Aug. 24 listing.

Robin Wilson Induction Ceremony

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will hold an induction ceremony for Gin Blossoms frontman Robin Wilson from 7 to 10 p.m. Wilson will perform with special guests on the Exhibit Hall stage as part of the evening’s ceremony. Tickets are $40, $35 members at www.limusichalloffame.org or by calling 631-689-5888.

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Happenings on Main Street series, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor with An Evening of Lennon & McCartney featuring Tony Garofalo and Mike Green at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Musical Moments

Musical Moments in Kings Park returns to Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park tonight from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with Urban Rodeo, courtesy of the Kings Park Civic Association. Bring seating. 516-319-0672

Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its summer concert series with Gypsy celebrating the music of Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac at 8 p.m. Gypsy faithfully recreates Stevie Nicks’ live show and the music of Fleetwood Mac with striking accuracy. Tickets are $59. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday Aug. 26

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

See Aug. 24 listing.

Holbrook Carnival

See Aug. 24 listing.

Outdoor Thrift Sale

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown wild hold an outdoor thrift sale in front of the red double garage doors in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come shop for antiques, small treasures, knick knacks and more! For more information, call 631-901-5911.

Farmingdale Craft & Gift Fair

Farmingdale will host a Craft & Gift Fair along Main Street and the Village Green today and Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a Farmers Market on Aug. 27. 516-442-6000

Outside the Box Art Reception

Mills Pond Gallery, 660 Route 25A, St. James invites the community to an art reception for Outside the Box Fine Art Showcase from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring works by Ron Becker, JoAnne Dumas, Sejal Mehra and Felecia Montfort. The exhibit runs through September 23. 631-862-6575

Farmingville Community Day

Join the Farmingville Residents Association, One More for Jesus Church, Helping Hands Outreach, Sachem Public Library and YMCA Long Island for its annual Community Day Festival at Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive from 3 to 8 p.m. Enjoy food, entertainment, activities for kids, a bounce house area, and more. Held rain or shine. 631-260-7411, www.farmingvilleresidents.org

UCC Steeple Showcase Concert

Mount Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai continues its UCC Steeple Showcase concert series with an outdoor performance by Bluegrass Buddies (DeTurk/Barry/Lonas families) playing bluegrass and country music from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring a chair, a snack and sit back and relax! Concert will be held indoor in the event of rain. 631-473-1582.

A Night of Laughs

The Long Island Comedy Festival heads to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Anthony, comedians include Bryan McKenna, Richie Byrne, Scott Baker, Vinnie Mark and surprise guest comedians. All seats are $49. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday Aug. 27

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

See Aug. 24 listing.

Holbrook Carnival

See Aug. 24 listing.

Farmingdale Craft & Gift Fair

See Aug. 26 listing.

Thai Fair

Vajiradhammapadip Buddhist Temple, 110 Rustic Road, Centereach hosts a Thai Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with crafts and food. Thai music and dance show starts at 12:30 p.m. $5 admission fee, children 12 and under free. 631-471-8006.

Shecky & The Twangtones

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Shecky & The Twangtones from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Sunday Street Summer Special

As part of The Sunday Street series, the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents The Kennedys CD release show in Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 5 p.m. The band will share songs from ‘Headwinds’, their first studio album of original songs in seven years. Advance sale tickets are $ 25 at www.sundaystreet.org; tickets at the door, if available, are $30 (cash only). The Sunday Street Series is a collaboration of WUSB’s Sunday Street Series, The Long Island Museum, and The Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council. 631-751-0066

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with One Step Ahead at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Tales from the field with Jeff Corwin

Sweetbriar Nature Center presents an evening of “Tales from the Field with Jeff Corwin,” renowned Biologist, Conservationist and Environmental Journalist, at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown at 7 p.m. Corwin will share his passion for environmental conservation in this highly interactive and educational program. Tickets are $50 at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Monday Aug. 28

Mike DelGuidice in concert

Suffolk County Summer Concert series continues with a free performance by Mike DelGuidice and his band at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point at 7 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 30. Bring seating. Presented by Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and the North Shore Youth Council. 631-854-1600 for more information.

Tuesday Aug. 29

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to presentation by Dr. Brian Yonks, BC titled “Looking Good and Feeling Younger” in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Nature Photography Workshop

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its 2023 Family Summer Program series today at 11 a.m. with a Nature Photography Workshop with Joe Kelly. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Free. No registration necessary. 631-689-6146

The Classic Comedian

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off The Classic Comedian Collection with The Tim Conway Story on the Second Stage at 12:30 p.m. Emmy award-winning funnyman, Tim Conway, is best remembered for his memorable TV roles including McHale’s Navy and The Carol Burnett Show. Award-winning playwright Sal St. George will delve into the brilliant comic mind of one of America’s most beloved, and unpredictable, entertainers. Complimentary refreshments, cookies, and treats are included. Tickets are $25 adults $22 seniors and veterans, $20 group rate (8or more). To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Wednesday Aug. 30

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continues its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a performance by Kaido. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Northport Summerfest Concert

The Northport Chamber of Commerce concludes its Summerfest Concert series at the Robert Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park, with a performance by The 90s Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-754-3905

Thursday Aug. 31

Greenlawn Fireman’s Fair

It’s back! The Greenlawn Fire Department’s Fireman’s Fair, 23 Boulevard Ave., Greenlawn will return tonight from 7 to 11 p.m. with a parade along Broadway in Greenlawn at 7 p.m.; Sept. 1 and 2 from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. New York State’s longest-running Fireman’s Fair, the event will feature games of chance, rides for the kids and all-around family fun. 631-261-9106.

Theater

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kick off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Love’s Labour’s Lost on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Escape to Margaritaville from July 13 to Sept. 3. This upbeat and energetic new musical features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics including “Volcano,” “Fins,”,“Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and of course “Margaritaville.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Film

Zombiethon at the CAC

Retro Picture Show hosts an all night Zombie-thon at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Line-up includes Army of Darkness, Friday the 13th VII: The New Blood, Re-Animator, Night of the Living Dead, and The Gates of Hell. All movies will be shown from vintage 35mm film prints. Ticket purchase of $70, $60 members includes admission, free giveaways, raffle prizes, and so much more. www.cinemaartscentre.org.