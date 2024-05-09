Home Arts & Entertainment Board ‘walk’ your way to wellness at Sunken Meadow State Park
Health professionals from St. Catherine of Siena Hospital will be available at Sunken Meadow State Park’s boardwalk in Kings Park on Tuesdays, May 14, 21 and 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss heart health, healthy eating, weight management, breast health, stroke prevention, skin cancer and Lyme disease prevention tips. Free blood pressure screenings and free giveaways. To learn more, call 631-870-3444.