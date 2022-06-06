Stony Brook University’s Incubator Showcase returns June 8

After three years, the Stony Brook University (SBU) Economic Development Incubator Showcase returns in full force on Wednesday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the University’s Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) building.

More than 60 companies from the university’s incubation system in the areas of biotechnology, energy, IT and food will be on-hand to provide attendees the opportunity to speak with the SBU entrepreneurs and network with business owners, financiers and investors. Please find the list of companies here.

The event is free with pre-registration required and must be completed by June 7.

“The showcase celebrates the entrepreneurial culture built at the university and the individual success of each company at every phase,” said Peter Donnelly, Associate Vice President for Technology Partnerships. “Investors, government officials, attorneys, business services professionals, and the public can meet with Stony Brook incubator companies’ leadership to see first-hand the technologies these entrepreneurs are bringing to the marketplace.”

This event is a joint effort by Stony Brook University’s Centers of Excellence, Centers for Advanced Technology, Long Island High Technology, CEBIP & Calverton Incubators. Directions to the CEWIT building can be found here.