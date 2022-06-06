Man killed, four injured in Hauppauge motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a Riverhead man and injured four people in Hauppauge early this morning.

Daneris Garcia Marquez was driving a 2011 Ford Econoline westbound on Route 347 when her vehicle collided with a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Brooksite Drive, driven by Abhishek Mukherjee, at 1:35 a.m.

Brendan Haverty, 26, the passenger in the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Mukherjee, 42, of Hicksville, and Marquez, 19, of Wyandanch, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two males in the van, ages 18 and 25, were also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.