Stony Brook University Hospital named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals 

For the second year in a row, Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) has achieved the highest level of national recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals from Healthgrades , a leading resource that evaluates approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. This achievement places SBUH among the top 1% of hospitals nationwide reflecting its commitment to exceptional patient care. SBUH is the only hospital on Long Island to be ranked among the 50 Best Hospitals. As part of this ranking, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital also shares in this recognition.

“Stony Brook’s steady increase in rankings — from the top 250 since 2015, to the top 100 since 2019, and now the top 50 for two years in a row is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to bring the best in care to our patients,” says William A. Wertheim, MD, MBA, Interim Executive Vice President, Stony Brook Medicine.

“The exceptional care found at Stony Brook is only possible when a hospital commits to the highest standards of quality and continuous improvement throughout the organization,” says Carol A. Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer, Stony Brook University Hospital. “I am grateful to our physicians, nurses and all our healthcare professionals for their dedication to excellence.”

To determine the top hospitals for 2024, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed significant variation in hospital performance, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs. From 2020-2022, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to America’s 50 Best Hospitals, 176,124 lives could potentially have been saved.

“Healthgrades commends Stony Brook University Hospital for their leadership and continued dedication to high quality care,” says Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, Stony Brook University Hospital is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide and ensuring superior outcomes for the patients in their community.”

Stony Brook University Hospital has also been recognized with national Healthgrades Excellence Awards, five-star (the highest level) national ratings and New York State top five rankings for several specialties.

Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ (2015-24) and Five-Star Distinction for Heart Attack (2022-24) and Heart Failure (2014-24)

Neurosciences Excellence Award™ (2016-24) and Ranked #2 in New York State for Neurosciences (2024)

Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award™ (2020-24) and Five-Star Distinction (2020-24) for Cranial Neurosurgery (2020-24)

Stroke Care Excellence Award™ (2016-24), Five-Star Distinction for Treatment of Stroke (2015-24) and Ranked #2 in New York State for Stroke Care (2024)

Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™ (2024), Five-Star Distinction for Treatment of GI Bleed (2024) and Ranked #4 in New York State for Gastrointestinal Medical (2024)

Critical Care Five-Star Distinctions for treatment of sepsis (2015-24), pulmonary embolism (2024) and Respiratory Failure (2021-24)