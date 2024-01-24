Shelter Cat of the Week: Taco Belle

MEET THE GORGEOUS TACO BELLE!

Can Purr-fection come in a cuter package? We think not … This lovable female Persian mix at the Smithtown Animal Shelter is approximately eight years young (estimated birthdate: 2015) and was found emaciated at her namesake; Taco Bell. She is outgoing, affectionate, vocal and a full-time love machine.

When she first arrived at the shelter she had severe tummy issues. However, the Smithtown Animal Shelter has her gastrointestinal issues down to science, which can be managed through a restricted diet. As a result, her hair has grown lush and thick, she has packed on weight and is ready for a family to adore her around the clock.

Taco Belle is outgoing and loving with everyone and would do well in a home with kids, other cats and even dogs. She is just learning how to properly use a litter box and does have accidents from time to time. The staff at the shelter are hoping to find her a good home that can be patient through the learning process.