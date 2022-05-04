Stony Brook University Hospital appoints new Chief Medical Officer

Stony Brook University Hospital has appointed Jonathan M. Buscaglia, MD, FASGE, AGAF, as Chief Medical Officer, effective as of April 28. In his new role, Dr. Buscaglia will oversee all clinical operations, including the quality of care and patient safety, coordination of clinical care, development of clinical information systems and physician engagement. Reporting to Carol Gomes, CEO of Stony Brook University Hospital, Dr. Buscaglia and the entire senior executive leadership team will work collaboratively to champion the continuous improvement of patient care.

“The role of chief medical officer is a critical component of hospital operations and I’m delighted to welcome Dr. Buscaglia to this role,” said Hal Paz, MD, executive vice president of health sciences at Stony Brook University and chief executive officer, Stony Brook University Medicine. “I look forward to working together as he continues to build on our commitment to prioritize quality throughout the system.”

“Dr. Buscaglia brings more than 20 years of experience as a physician leader to his new role, including more than ten of those years right here at Stony Brook Medicine,” said Carol A. Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, chief executive officer for Stony Brook University Hospital. “His proven dedication to the growth of our healthcare system, and multidisciplinary approach to deliver the highest level of care, is pivotal as we continue to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

Dr. Buscaglia earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from Union College. He then completed his MD at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo. After his internal medicine residency at Montefiore Medical Center, Dr. Buscaglia completed both his gastroenterology fellowship and interventional endoscopy fellowship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He joined Stony Brook Medicine in 2008 as Medical Director of Endoscopy where he established quality metrics for the delivery of care in digestive diseases across several medical specialties.

In 2012, he initiated Stony Brook University Hospital’s first interventional endoscopy training program and inpatient consult service. Dr. Buscaglia was appointed Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in 2016 and was elected President of the Medical Board for Stony Brook Medicine in 2021. He holds the Stony Brook University academic appointment of Professor of Medicine with tenure and is a nationally recognized expert in the areas of pancreatico-biliary disorders and quality metrics in gastrointestinal endoscopy.