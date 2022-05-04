Jazz Dispatch Live music series comes to Madiran The Wine Bar in Setauket

Did you hear the news? There’s a new couple in town — Wine & Jazz! Starting May 12, The Jazz Loft will be bringing live jazz music to Madiran The Wine Bar in East Setauket every second Thursday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m.

Titled The Jazz Dispatch Live Music Series at Madiran, the event will feature Steve Salerno on guitar, Tom Manuel on cornet, and a special guest. The monthly series will also feature a rotation of musicians as well as an array of guest artists.

“We are excited about partnering with local business owner Jacqueline Malenda and Madiran to bring live jazz music to this delightful and intimate venue,” said Manuel, the founder of the Jazz Loft.

“Our Jazz Dispatch Series is our community outreach efforts to get what we do inside the walls of the Jazz Loft out into the community at large. Our desire is to meet people where they’re at, be it restaurants, parks, Jazz clubs, museums, historic buildings, and more,” said Manuel. “We’re excited to be announcing soon two additional Jazz Dispatch events — a new series in Harlem, New York as well as one on Shelter Island.”

“As a lifelong jazz enthusiast, I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with Tom and the Jazz Loft for a great experience at the wine bar!” said Malenda. “What better pairing is there than good wine and pure jazz?”

Madiran The Wine Bar is located at 209 Route 25A in East Setauket. For more information visit www.thejazzloft.org.