Stony Brook University Hospital appoints new CEO

Carol A. Gomes has been appointed chief executive officer of Stony Brook University Hospital. The announcement was made on Feb. 4. Gomes has been serving as chief operating officer for SBUH for the past six years and recently took on additional responsibilities as interim chief executive officer.

A recognized authority in the health care industry, with more than 35 years of experience, Gomes has served a majority of that time at Stony Brook University Hospital.

“In every position Carol has held at Stony Brook University Hospital, she has led with passion for transformative health care and championed delivering the highest quality of care to our patients,” said SBU Interim President Michael Bernstein.

“This is an exciting time for Stony Brook Medicine as our upward trajectory continues into the future in terms of health system growth, reputation, quality outcomes and embracing a talented team of professionals delivering extraordinary and cutting-edge care,” said Gomes. “It is an honor and privilege to be part of this dynamic team.”