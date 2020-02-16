NYCBS opens comprehensive care center in Riverhead

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists opened its newest cancer care center at 750 Old Country Road, Riverhead on Jan. 20.

The new center offers cutting-edge medical technology and equipment including advanced PET/CT scans and state-of-the-art radiation therapy, clinical trials and an on-site pharmacy where patients can pick up their medication after visiting their doctor and process laboratory tests.

“Through 40 years of treating and actually listening to our patients, we understand their needs and what they want -— top-quality treatment, and compassionate services 24 hours a day,” said Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “As a comprehensive oncology center, we want our patients to have what they need when they need it, and closer to home — now we can do it, all under one roof in Riverhead.”

The center also offers a wellness program staffed by nurse educators, psychologists and other experts ready to provide nutritional, emotional, financial and psychological guidance for any NYCBS patient.

“This is a proud moment for those dedicated to comprehensive cancer care,” Vacirca added. “We offer appointments to patients within 24 hours of their diagnosis. We’ve grown, and so has our ability to treat those in need. Tomorrow brings hope … and together … we’re conquering cancer together.”

For more information, call 631-751-3000, or visit www.nycancer.com.