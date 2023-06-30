Steeple Showcase Concert Series draws local talent

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church kicked off its UCC Steeple Showcase Concert Series featuring local musicians on June 24 with Steve Subject playing favorite soft rock classics including a Beatles playlist. The series continues on July 29 with Cactus & the Kia Acoustic duo, Aug. 26 with Bluegrass Buddies, and Sept. 30 with vocalist Vickie Solomon. All concerts are held in the church parking lot at 233 North Country Rd. Mt. Sinai (inside if it is raining) from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring a chair, a snack, take a chance on a raffle and sit back and relax! 631-473-1582