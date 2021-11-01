Star Playhouse in Commack presents ‘Godspell’ on Nov. 6 and 7

Broadway is on the rebound and so is local theatre! Star Playhouse at Stage 74 at the Suffolk Y JCC inaugurates the new season with Godspell , the 1977 Tony nominee and product of renown Broadway composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz. A tribute to the teachings of Jesus, Godspell is a timeless musical tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. As Schwartz put it, his goal was to have the characters develop “a joyful determination…to carry on the ideas and feelings they have learned during the course of the show.”

Starring Jamie Baio as Jesus and Paulie Pecorella as John The Baptist/Judas, Godspell features a supporting cast of 13 talented local performers. It is directed and choreographed by Tyler Patrick Matos, musical directed by Rob Fishman (assisted by Paulie Pecorella), and produced by Tina Indenbaum and Amanda Cataldo. As with all Stage 74 productions, accompaniment is by a live orchestra.

Star Playhouse at Stage 74 is located at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack. Remaining performance dates are Saturday, November 6 at 8:00 pm and Sunday November 7 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices are $25.00 for the general public and $20 for seniors, students and JCC members. The theater is handicapped accessible, has a hearing assistance system and ample free parking. Tickets are available online at www.starplayhouse.com or www.showtix4u.com/events/stage74syjccboxoffice, or may be ordered by calling the Box Office at 631-462-9800 ext. 136. Group rates are available.