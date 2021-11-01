Connetquot T-Birds pickoff Patriots

Connetquot T-Birds pickoff Patriots

Ward Melville junior Mackenzie Heaney sets the play for the Patriots at home against Connetquot. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Siena Hart with a kill shot in a home playoff game against Connetquot Oct 27. Bill Landon photo
The Patriots of Ward Melville, the No.3 seed in girls volleyball, enjoyed a bye week in the Class AA playoff bracket when they faced Connetquot, the No. 6 seed, at home Oct. 27.

The rest didn’t help as the T-Birds eliminated Ward Melville in three straight sets. The Patriots led by eight points in the opener before Connetquot nipped away and tied the game at 14 before winning it, 25-23. The Patriots fell flat in the second match falling, 25-14,  and staring at the brink of elimination. The T-Birds finished what they started by winning the third set, 25-21, to advance to the semi-final round Oct. 29.

Ward Melville concluded their 2021 campaign with a 11-1 League I record and 14-2 overall.

