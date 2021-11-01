Connetquot T-Birds pickoff Patriots

1 of 27

The Patriots of Ward Melville, the No.3 seed in girls volleyball, enjoyed a bye week in the Class AA playoff bracket when they faced Connetquot, the No. 6 seed, at home Oct. 27.

The rest didn’t help as the T-Birds eliminated Ward Melville in three straight sets. The Patriots led by eight points in the opener before Connetquot nipped away and tied the game at 14 before winning it, 25-23. The Patriots fell flat in the second match falling, 25-14, and staring at the brink of elimination. The T-Birds finished what they started by winning the third set, 25-21, to advance to the semi-final round Oct. 29.

Ward Melville concluded their 2021 campaign with a 11-1 League I record and 14-2 overall.