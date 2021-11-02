LIM presents an afternoon with artist Judith Schaechter

Artist Talk at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will present an afternoon with glass artist Judith Schaechter in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

Featured in LIM’s current exhibition, Fire & Form: New Directions in Glass, Schaechter will speak about her work, technique, and inspirations. Program is free with museum admission, but pre-registration is strongly recommended due to capacity limits.

All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated to attend this live program. For questions or more information email: [email protected]