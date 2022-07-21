St. Johnland resident shows off his green thumb

A hobby turns into a passion

St. Johnland resident Chris Hasbrouck has put his free time into gardening with bountiful results. Sunflowers, eggplant, tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers and strawberries fill the raised garden beds outside of Lawrence Hall where Chris resides.

A former stockbroker, Hasbrouck, who is 55, suffered a stroke that left him in need of round-the-clock care. “My father had a vegetable garden, so when I was looking for a hobby, it just seemed like a natural choice,” he said.

Originally from Centerport, Hasbrouck started his gardening obsession 4 years ago and today has a crop of vegetables he shares with nurses and therapists at St. Johnland.