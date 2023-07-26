St. James comes to life during Deepwells Farm fair

1 of 14

Under beautiful summer skies, the Deepwells Summer Art & Craft Festival was held this past weekend, July 22-23. It was a big hit.

On the historical grounds of Deepwells Farm, just a stone’s throw away from the St. James General Store, artisans displayed and sold original art, pottery, jewelry, fiber, candles, handmade soaps and lotions.

Over 30 vendors toted their wares as hundreds of art lovers and bargain hunters enjoyed themselves at the fair.