Times … and dates: July 27 to August 3, 2023

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Arts Council’s 58th annual Summer Arts Festival with music, theater and dance Wednesdays through Sundays from July 1 to 30. Free. Bring seating. For the full schedule, visit www.huntingtonarts.org. 631-271-8423

Thursday July 27

Terryville Carnival

Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station invites the community to its annual family carnival tonight and July 28 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight, and July 30 from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy rides, games and carnival food. $25 entry fee includes all rides. Fireworks on July 28. 631-473-1224

Music Behind the Barn

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a free outdoor concert featuring Black and Sparrow at the historic Naugles Barn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the music and the beautiful North Fork sunset over the farm fields. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets, and chairs to set out on the field. No registration required. 631-298-5292

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by Penny Lane tonight at 7:30 p.m.; preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Northport Community Band

The Northport Community Band will host a concert at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight starting at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. www.ncb59.org

Friday July 28

Terryville Carnival

See July 27 listing.

Hoops for Hope Fundraiser

Hope House Ministries will host the 7th Annual Jake Engel Hoops for Hope Fundraiser at Cedar Beach Basketball Court, 244 Harbor Beach Road in Mt. Sinai from 4 to 8 p.m. with a 3v3 Basketball Tournament, food, music, basket prizes and raffles. All are welcome to enjoy a fun, exciting night. All proceeds to benefit Hope House Ministries. To register for the 3v3 tournament or for more information please call 631-473-8796 or email at [email protected].

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Happenings on Main Street series, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor with a performance by The Wood Vibrations tonight at 7 p.m.. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Musical Moments

Musical Moments in Kings Park returns to Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park tonight from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with Beyond Fab; Aug. 11 with Eagle River Band; and Aug. 25 with Urban Rodeo, courtesy of the Kings Park Civic Association. Bring seating. 516-319-0672

Chamber Music Concert

Join the Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket for a Long Island Chamber Music String Quartet concert at 7:30 p.m. Featuring Gergana Haralampieva on violin, Heejeon Ahn on violin, Matthew Cohen on viola, and Madeline Fayette on cello. Program will include music by Franz Schubert, Maurice Ravel, Cécile Chaminade, Shelley Washington, and Corrado Maria Saglietti. Free/$20 suggested donation. 631-747-7655

Poets in Port

Northport Arts Coaltion continues its Poets in Port series at the First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main St., Northport at 7:30 p.m. featured poet will be Dan Kerr followed by an open reading. Free. www.northportarts.org.

Owl Prowl Friday

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls. Then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Frankie Vallie Tribute

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its summer concert series with Oh What a Night! a tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at 8 p.m. “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Working My Way Back To You,” “Let’s Hang On,” and “Who Loves You” are just some of the many hits you’ll enjoy from the dynamic songbook of those boys from Jersey. All seats are $59. 631-928-9100, www.theatrethree.com.

Travel Back to the 80s Experience

Join the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown for a Travel Back To The 80s Experience tonight and July 22 at 8 p.m. Immerse yourself in the fun, the fashion, and the sounds of the 80s! Meet familiar characters and personalities while being thrown back in time to a story straight out of the 80s, all set to the tunes you know and love. Arrive dressed up to enjoy yourself to the max! Featuring a live performance by Guilty Pleasures. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $35 (each ticket includes one drink from the bar). Call 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org to order.

Saturday July 29

Terryville Carnival

See July 27 listing.

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour

Preservation Long Island will host tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour at noon. The house contains period furnishings and features original late eighteenth-century hand-painted floral wall frescoes. Tickets are $10, $5 children ages 6 to 15, under age 6 free at www.preservationlongisland.org/tours.

Port Palooza

The Village of Port Jefferson and The Port Jefferson Harbor Education and Arts Conservancy present the 3rd annual Port Palooza mini music festival on three stages: Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, Eagle Statue Stage in the Frigate parking lot and Port Jeff Brewery from noon to dusk. Featured artists include ZIGS, The Accidentals/PJ All Stars, Cole Fortier Band, Annie Trezza, South Bay Soul and the Keenan Zach Trio. Free. Bring seating. www.portpalooza.com

Carriage Highlight Tour

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook offers docent-led tours of its state-of-the-art Carriage Museum today from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit eight galleries and learn about the world before cars through conversation, photographs and artifacts. All ages welcome. Free with paid admission to the museum. 631-751-0066

Pop-Up Saturday event

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its 2023 Pop-Up Saturdays series with a visit by Hope for Cleo Animal Rescue in the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, 97 Main St., Stony Brook from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. 631-751-2244

Steeple Showcase Concert

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, UCC, 233 North Country Road, Mount Sinai continues its Steeple Showcase Concert Series with Cactus & the Kia Acoustic duo, playing folk, rock classics from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring a chair, a snack and sit back and relax! Concert is in the church parking lot, inside if it is raining. 631-473-1582

300 Lights Pops Concert

In celebration of its 300th anniversary, Caroline Episcopal Church, 1 Dyke Road, Setauket invites the community to a free 300 Lights Pops Concert featuring the Sound Symphony Orchestra on the Setauket Village Green at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Maestro Dorothy Savitch, the program will include works by Mozart, Gershwin, Puccini, Verdi, highlights from Grease and Wicked, and an Armed Forces Salute. Bring seating. 631-941-4245

Four by Four in concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents a concert by Four By Four: a musical tribute to The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Bee Gees & Motown at 8 p.m. A Tribute to The Music of The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Bee Gees & Motown. A stellar cast presents the legendary hits of four of the most iconic musical styles in pop music history. All seats are $59. 631-928-9100, www.theatrethree.com

Sunday July 30

Terryville Carnival

See July 27 listing.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with the Tom Manuel Sextet at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Celebrate Park Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with music by Fat Nicky & The Snacks Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-984-0201

Summer Concert on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 20, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s concert features The Rustlers. Free. Bring seating. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday July 31

Harborside Concert

Rescheduled from July 13. The Village of Port Jefferson continues its annual Harborside concerts at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Bangos. Bring seating. 631-473-4724

Tuesday August 1

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by singer and entertainer Alex Alexander in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Ridge National Night Out

Join the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for its annual National Night Out event at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 725 Middle Country Road, Ridge from 5 to 8 pm. The family friendly event will feature Sheriff’s Office vehicle displays, Operation Safe Child ID cards, bingo games with prizes, fun and games, fire department demos, ice cream and BBQ, softball and tug of war games, and much more.

Centereach National Night Out

Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Manzella, Town Clerk Kevin LaValle the SCPD 6th Precinct and the Middle Country Public Library invite the community to a National Night Out at the Centereach Pool, 286 Hawkins Road, Centereach at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy music, food, games, raffles, touch-a-truck and swimming for free! 631-451-6133

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 15, courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s concert will feature Radio Flashback at 7 p.m. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

Smithtown Community Band

The Smithtown Historical Society hosts the 37th annual Smithtown Community Band concert series, By Land, Sea, & Sky, on the grounds of the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown tonight at 8 p.m. Bring seating. 631-275-0443

Wednesday August 2

East Northport Fire Dept. Fair

The East Northport Fire Department, 1 9th Ave., East Northport will host its annual Fair today through Aug. 5 from 7 to 11 p.m. with carnival rides, games of chance and skill, live music, large selection of food and more. Free admission. POP ride bracelets. 631-261-0360, ext. 110

Summerfest Concert

The Northport Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Summerfest Concerts on Wednesdays in August at the Robert Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park with the Beatles tribute band Liverpool Shuffle from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring seating. 631-754-3905

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continues its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a performance by Roger Street Friedman. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Thursday August 3

East Northport Fire Dept. Fair

See Aug. 2 listing.

Eco-Printing Workshop

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Eco-Printing Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At this workshop, you will be making a scarf using an eco print of leaves and flowers. Fee is $55, $50 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 631-427-7045.

Music Behind the Barn

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a free drum circle at the historic Naugles Barn at 6:30 p.m. Join two experienced drum facilitators for a welcoming musical adventure for the whole family. Explore West African, Latin, and New Orleans Grooves on the drums with a twist that makes them accessible and easy to play for first-timers. Bring your own drum or use the ones provided. No registration required. 631-298-5292

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by Boardwalk Nights (Jersey Shore tribute) tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Author Talk at CAC

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents A Conversation with Michael Schulman at 7:30 p.m. Join the author of Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears for a lively conversation about the Academy Awards, focusing on the brutal battles, the starry rivalries, and the colorful behind-the-scenes drama. Hosted by Sandra Brawarsky. Tickets are $25 for event only, $47 for event and copy of book. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘The Tempest’

Join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for Shakespeare in the Park at the Chamber Train Car Park, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station with a performance of The Tempest by Northeast Stage on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-821-1313, www.PJSTChamber.com

‘Macbeth’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Macbeth on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Aug. 6. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Escape to Margaritaville from July 13 to Aug. 27. This upbeat and energetic new musical features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics including “Volcano,” “Fins,”,“Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and of course “Margaritaville.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’

Minstrel Players presents Neil Simon’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor at Trinity Episcopal Church’s Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on July 29 at 8 p.m. and July 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order call 516-361-7232.

‘Rent’

From Stage to Screen Performing Arts Academy presents four performances of Rent at Five Towns College, 305 North Service Road, Dix Hills from July 28 to July 30. Directed by Adam Pascal. Tickets range from $45 to $50. To order, visit https://fromstagetoscreen.ludus.com. 631-423-4440

Film

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host the 28th annual Stony Brook Film Festival from July 20 to July 28. Line-up includes 36 feature films and shorts from over 26 countries. Tickets are $15, $13.50 seniors at wwww.stonybrookfilmfestival.com. 631-632-2787

Movies on the Harbor

Village of Port Jefferson presents its Movies on the Harbor at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson Tuesdays at dusk with Dream Horse on Aug. 1; and In the Heights on Aug. 8. Rain date is the next evening. 631-473-4724

Class Reunions

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion on the weekend of August 4-6. For information, email Lori Sternlicht Lucki @ [email protected] or call 631-495-8604.

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].