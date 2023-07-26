Shirley man pleads guilty to stealing deceased brother’s identity

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Stavros Tsakonis, 61, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to Identity Theft, Grand Larceny, and other related charges, after stealing the identity of his deceased brother, U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran Chris Tsakonis, in order to continue working while still receiving disability benefits.

“Greed led this defendant to exploit the death of his brother, so that he could work under his brother’s name and simultaneously claim a full disability under his own name,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Instead of respecting his brother’s memory, this defendant used the opportunity to start a plumbing business and purchase vehicles, while lining his own pockets with fraudulently obtained taxpayer funds for a supposed disability.”

“This 8-month-long investigation uncovered this scam artist’s scheme to work under the identity of his deceased veteran brother while obtaining over $160,000 in fraudulent disability benefits,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. “I applaud the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Investigators; District Attorney’s Office and all of our law enforcement partners for their collaboration to expose this man’s abuse of a system meant to help those in need.”