Lake Grove woman arrested for stealing jewelry from clients

Following an investigation by Second Squad detectives, it was determined Laura Bee, an employee of Ever Love Jewelers, located at 374 New York Ave., had allegedly stolen jewelry valued at more than $125,000 from seven clients between September 2019 and December 2022. In some instances, Bee allegedly knowingly issued checks with insufficient funds to cover the transaction and then kept the jewelry. In others, she swapped real diamonds for fakes, or used inferior quality diamonds but charged full price.

Bee, 59, was arrested at her home and charged with seven counts of Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a felony, and six counts of Issuing a Bad Check, a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim, is asked to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.