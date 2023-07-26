Kids Korner: July 27 to August 3, 2023

PROGRAMS

Magic of Reading Magic Show

Village of Port Jefferson will host a Magic of Reading Magic Show on the Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on July 27 at 6 p.m. Bring seating. Free. 631-473-4724

Colonies of Coral

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor continues Friday Summer Fun Workshops with Colonies of Coral on July 28 at noon and again at 2 p.m. Discover what makes corals the ultimate teammates in nature! Explore how these tiny creatures cooperate together to build incredible structures that hundreds of sea animals call home. See coral from the Museum’s collection, and craft a beautiful coral creation of your own. No registration needed!​ Best for ages 6 and up. Admission fee + $10. 631-367-3418.

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven offers a summer program, Growing Up Wild, for ages 3 to 6 at Cedar Beach Nature Center, Harbor Road, Mt. Sinai on July 29 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Parents are invited to explore nature with their little ones through story time, live animals and an activity or craft. Free. Registration is required by emailing [email protected].

BNL Summer Sundays

Explore Brookhaven National Laboratory, 98 Rochester St., Upton on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet with scientists, visit world-class research facilities, enjoy live science shows, hands-on activities and more at the Lab’s Summer Sundays open house tours. Free. For a full schedule of events, visit www.bnl.gov.

Kids Crafts at the Park

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its 2023 Family Summer Program series on Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon. Children can make a fun craft with Julie. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Free. 631-689-6146

Ice Ice Baby

Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville presents a summer workshop for children entering 2nd grade to 6th grade titled Ice Ice Baby on Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Meet and learn about our cold-blooded friends including snakes, lizards and turtles. $10 per child. To register, call 631-451-5330.

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a Summer Drop-In Workshop for kids ages 5 to 10 on Aug. 3 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Program will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child payable at the door. Parents are free. 631-380-3230

DIDI Maxx Dance Party

Do your children love to dance? Village of Port Jefferson will host a Dance Party with DIDI Maxx on the Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Bring seating. Free. 631-473-4724

FILM

‘Pinocchio’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Disney’s Pinocchio on July 30 at noon. Geppetto’s beloved puppet, Pinocchio, longs to become a real boy. With Jiminy Cricket as his guide, he embarks on a thrilling adventure. Pinocchio must be brave. loyal, and honest to make his greatest wish come true. Known for its groundbreaking achievements in animation and Academy Award-winning music, Pinocchio is one of the most influential animated films of all time. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

The 6th annual Farmingville Flicks outdoor movie series returns to Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville with Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 31, courtesy of the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. All movies begin at dusk. Free. 631-317-1738

THEATER

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18.50 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears from July 7 to July 29. Join them for a delightful re-telling of the famous story as Goldilocks, a Campfire Bluebird Pioneer Scout Girl, joins up with the three nicest show-biz bears you’d ever hope to meet. Along with Granny Locks and Wolf Hunter, Forest Ranger, the crew foil the villainous plans of Billy de Goat Gruff. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Cinderella’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Cinderella, the beloved tale of a young girl’s magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming, from July 22 to Aug. 27. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them. But will they live happily ever after? All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B23

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

Sachem High School East, 177 Granny Road Farmingville hosts a production of Disney’s High School Musical Jr. performed by their Summer 2023 Triple Threat students on Aug. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at www.potr.org.