St. James church hosts Books & Things Christmas Sale Dec. 5
St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James hosts a Books & Things Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring an extensive collection of Christmas decorations and collectibles, books, CDs, china and household items. Face masks are mandatory. For more information, call 631-584-5560.