Bright Lights holiday show heads to the Vanderbilt Museum

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Bright Lights, a month-long holiday celebration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through December 20 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Evenings will include holiday lights, themed light-up displays, festive foods, music, and Santa Claus and his friends — reindeer, snowmen, gingerbread people, nutcrackers, and elves — all portrayed by costumed actors. The Vanderbilt Mansion gardens will be decorated for the season. The Museum is presenting the event in collaboration with Redmax Events.

“We’re thrilled to invite everyone to kick off the holiday season and celebrate with us. The decorated Estate grounds will become a winter wonderland,” said Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan, executive director of the Vanderbilt Museum. “Bright Lights is our first-ever holiday winter walk and will offer evenings of family fun for all.”

For everyone’s safety, all visitors must adhere strictly to all current public health and safety guidelines and practices, including social distancing. All guests must wear a mask when unable to maintain six feet of social distance.

Tickets to the event are $25 adults, $20 members; $15 children under 12, $10 members. Children under the age of 2 are free. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

