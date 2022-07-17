St. James artist John Hunt featured at Apple Bank in Smithtown

1 of 4

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of St. James artist John Hunt will be on view now through Sept. 9, 2022 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A St. James resident for 45 years, John Hunt spent the majority of his life on Long Island with time away for military service and education. John holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from SUNY New Paltz and a Master of Fine Arts from The School of The Art Institute of Chicago.

“I have always had an interest in representational art and our surroundings,” said Hunt. “From the first time I flew in a plane and looked down at the landscape from a high altitude I became fascinated by the views I was seeing. Our normal relationship to the earth is from the ground and limited by our personal elevation. The view from a high altitude reveals patterns of man’s imprints on the earth as well as nature’s own from erosion or geological events or under ocean formations.”

“I have been able to travel to many areas in our country, especially in the western part of the states. The landscapes and topography are fascinating and prompt me to look at those areas from a greater elevation, so I refer to Google earth to explore the places I have visited from a vantage point way above the normal view. From that elevated position I search for patterns or formations that I find interesting and zoom in to select a view and adjust to arrive at a composition that I want to paint,” he said.

“STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!” said the press release.

For more information, call 631-862-6575.