TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of July 14

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ A resident on Debron Court in Centereach reported that an unknown man was captured on camera stealing his Ancheer 350W electric bike from his backyard on July 7.

■ F.W. Webb Plumbing Supply on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that two unknown men entered the property and stole a copper pipe worth $3,000 on July 8.

Commack

■ Guitar Center on Garet Place in Commack reported a grand larceny on July 7. A man allegedly stole a Gibson Les Paul custom guitar valued at $6,499.

■ A woman putting items in her car in the Walmart parking lot on Crooked Hill Road in Commack on July 6 forgot to take her pocketbook out of the shopping cart before driving away. When she returned, the pocketbook containing cash and credit cards was gone. Surveillance video captured a man walking up to the cart and taking it.

East Northport

■ A car was reported stolen from a resident’s driveway on Glenridge Lane on July 8. The keys had been left inside along with a wallet and cash. The vehicle, a 2017 Infiniti QX60, was valued at $40,000.

Huntington Station

■ A 2017 white Ford Escape was reported stolen from the driveway of a resident on Crombie Street in Huntington Station on July 4. The keys had been left inside the vehicle which was valued at $8,000.

■ Saks Fifth Avenue on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a grand larceny on July 9. A man allegedly stole various designer belts valued at $1,500.

■ Best Buy on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported on July 7 that two men allegedly took a ATX Mid Tower computer case off the shelf and fled the store. The item was valued at $155.

■ Saks Fifth Avenue on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station called the police to report at grand larceny on July 6. Three men allegedly entered a dressing room with eight men’s Versace clothing items, concealed them under their own clothing, and exited the store. The merchandise was valued at $2,675.

Kings Park

■ A shoplifter was reported at Key Food on Indian Head Road in Kings Park on July 6. A woman allegedly stole assorted food items worth $80.

Lake Grove

■ Bed Bath & Beyond on Nesconset Highway in Lake Grove reported a shoplifter on July 6. A man allegedly stole multiple knife sets valued at $650.

Melville

■ Conoco gas station on Walt Whitman Road in Melville called the police on July 7 to report that a man in a white BMW pumped $53 worth of gas and drove away without paying.

Mount Sinai

■ A resident on Ross Street in Mount Sinai reported that two men entered his unlocked vehicle on July 7 and stole cash.

■ A person who parked their car at Ralph’s Fishing Station on Harbor Beach Road in Mount Sinai on July 6 reported that someone entered their vehicle and stole a large amount of cash.

Port Jefferson

■ Fetch Doggy Boutique & Bakery on East Main Street in Port Jefferson reported on July 7 that two women allegedly stole miscellaneous dog toys and clothing valued at $930.

Port Jefferson Station

■ Kunz Greenhouses on Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station reported that a man allegedly attempted to steal assorted flowers valued at $50. Most of the merchandise was recovered.

St. James

■ Expedition Imports on Middle Country Road in St. James called the police on July 4. Someone stole four rims valued at $6,000 and four tires valued at $1,000 from a custom 2014 Mercedes B.

Selden

■ A shoplifter was reported at Pets Warehouse on Middle Country Road in Selden on July 7. A woman allegedly stole cat food and cat toys valued at $70.

■ Target on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a petit larceny on July 2. A man and a woman allegedly stole a Dyson vacuum valued at $430 and one Ninja air fryer valued at $170.

■ Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden reported that three shoplifters allegedly stole 100 copper elbows and concealed them in a garbage can before fleeing. That same day two shoplifters allegedly filled two garbage cans with copper wire valued at $1263.

Shoreham

■ Long Island Sound Sharks Football & Cheerleading on Defense Hill Road in Shoreham reported that someone broke two padlocks and a steel mount to a storage container on July 8 and stole assorted football equipment valued at $900. The damaged material was valued at $200.

Sound Beach

■ A resident on Dering Road in Sound Beach reported that someone entered her unlocked vehicle on July 7 and assorted personal items.

— Compiled by Heidi Sutton

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.