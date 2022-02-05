Island Federal Credit Union (Island Federal) has joined forces with Sal DiBenedetto, the well-known digital media producer also known as “The Grubfather,” to support a special effort to fight hunger on Long Island. Together they launched “Spread the Love February Grub Drive” in support of Long Island Cares. The campaign will run throughout the month of February 2022.

“For more than a decade, Island Federal has supported Long Island Cares in its mission to combat hunger on Long Island. Now, working in partnership with the hugely popular Grubfather Sal DiBenedetto, we are expecting a tremendous response,” said Chris Murray, VP/Marketing, Island Federal. “Our goal is to raise $5,000 this month, but I do believe we can far exceed that.”

Sal DiBenedetto responds, “I’m extremely proud to work with Island Federal on projects that enhance the life of Long Islanders. As fans know, I feature great meals on my Grubfather digital media. What we often forget is that, despite the abundance of great food on Long Island, there are more than 259,000 Long Islanders who remain food insecure, nearly a third of whom are children. That’s why we decided to do this joint fundraiser for Long Island Cares.”

Murray continues, “February is the perfect month to show the love to our fellow Long Islanders. And we’ve made is especially easy to donate from your computer or phone in minutes. Our Island team worked with Long Island Cares to develop a secure website to let you make a cash donation in minutes and see the amount of food it will purchase.”

The “Spread the Love February Grub Drive,” which will run through Feb. 28, will be 100% virtual. To donate, visit islandfcu.com/grubdrive or the TheGrubfather Instagram page now through end of the month.