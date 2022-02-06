Shelter Pet of the Week: Janis Joplin

MEET JANIS JOPLIN!

This week’s shelter pet is a stunning petite cat named Janis Joplin who came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter on the day that would have been the iconic singer’s 79th birthday.

Janis is an active and curious cat with energy for days. Estimated to be 1 year young, this domestic shorthair would love a family that can give her lots of attention and playtime. If you would like to meet this sweetheart, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.