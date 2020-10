Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket is open on Oct. 24 and 25 from noon to 4 p.m. for spooky hayrides and pumpkin picking. Take a tractor ride through the woods and see the fun Halloween decorations for $5 per person. Then head to the pumpkin patch and pick out your favorite pumpkin (60 cents per pound). For more information, call 689-8172.