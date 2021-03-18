1 of 37
Sarah Donohue, PA-C Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology Woodbury, Smithtown Who inspired you and why? "Both my parents worked full time jobs Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and somehow my mom still managed to make family dinner a priority every night when we were growing up. My dad came to every sporting event and worked around his schedule to always cheer us on. My parents have always been hard workers and my biggest supporters and I have them to thank for my successes, motivation, and drive."
Colette R. Frey-Bitzas Director of Financial Planning Certified Financial Planner™ professional, MBA PPS Advisors/ American Portfolios, Holbrook What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? “You are intelligent; embrace your feminine qualities, be open to learn from others, respect those who came before you — their knowledge is diverse. Listen, continuously learn, add your flavor of who you are, and most importantly always give from the heart to help others. Become the best version of yourself!”
Nancy Sheils Real Estate Salesperson Team Ardolino, Setauket What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "My advice to the next generation of women is to find a healthy balance between family and career. Don't ever settle, follow your dreams. Most importantly, rely on yourself, be confident in the decisions you make that are best for you and your family which will make you a healthy, whole person in life."
Pinky Parikh Owner, Setauket Gifts, Setuaket What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "Nothing is easy for Working women but they are multitasking and it just comes naturally, you just have to be determined that “YOU CAN DO IT.”
Maryann D'Onofrio Real Estate Salesperson Team Ardolino, Setauket What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "I believe the best advice for the next generation of women in the workplace would be to always be respectful while still being strong, even in the face of adversity and negativity, and secondly kindness. Never underestimate the power of a kind woman. Kindness is a choice that comes from incredible strength.”
Susan A. Berland Suffolk County Legislator, 16th Distirct What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? “To our future generation of women in the workforce, believe in yourself first and foremost, and you will succeed at anything you do.”
Kara Hahn Suffolk County Legislator 5th District What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce “Don’t worry about whether people like you and don’t let small setbacks become big hurdles; be kind, trust your instincts and take smart risks to achieve meaningful goals.”
Kathleen Gobos, Advertising Director TBR News Media, Setauket What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "Be Fearless!"
Cindi A.Prentiss Owner, Physical Therapy & Beyond Smithtown, Riverhead What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "Follow your dreams. Never let anyone dissuade you from your goals. Place attention on your intention and stay focused. If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life."
Melissa Doris, Esq. Burner Law Group, P.C., East Setauket What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "Know your worth. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want or move on to take your career to the next level."
Stephanie A. Cooper, M.D. Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology Woodbury, Smithtown What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "My advice for women in the workforce is to learn how to turn a “no” into a yes through determination and persistence. Envision your goals, make them happen and believe in yourself."
Gloria Rocchio President, Ward Melville Heritage Organization, Stony Brook Who inspired you and why? "Mrs. Ward Melville inspired me; she told me never look at the entire twig pile, look at each twig one at a time, then all of a sudden the twig pile is gone."
Jenna Lennon Social Media, TBR News Media, Setauket What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "Stop doubting and start doing!"
Beth Enright Director of School Bus Operations Suffolk Transportation Service, Inc., Ronkonkoma What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? “When you feel like you can’t, you can!”
Robin Lemkin Account Executive TBR News Media, Setauket What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "Love what you do, do what you love!"
JoAnn DeLucia Owner, JoAnn’s (Gluten Free) Desserts, Inc. Miller Place What advice would you give to the next generation of women in the workforce? "Don’t let fear hold you back from pursuing a dream ... surround yourself with positive people, and go for it!"
Leah Dunaief Publisher, TBR News Media, Setauket How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "It was most difficult when I started the paper, children were young and husband occupied with his career, but I brought them all into the paper in various ways and encouraged them to contribute and all felt involved."
Jackie Zambito Real Estate Salesperson, Team Ardolino, Setauket How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "Balancing work/life + responsibilities takes practice along with trial and error. I do my best to prioritize my family first then work."
Sheila Murray Classifieds Director, TBR News Media, Setauket How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "Don't be afraid to go after your goals!"
Tara Lennstrom-Grippe Owner, Port Jefferson Dance Academy Port Jefferson Station How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "Organization is key to balancing life, work, family and activities. Plan as far ahead as you can, but be flexible for the unexpected!"
Susannah Meinersman Co-owner, Bon Bons Chocolatier, Huntington Who inspired you and why? "My inspiration is my mom, Mary Alice; for her hard work, perseverance and dedication to making a great product!"
Michal Lipshitz, Esq. Burner Law Group, P.C. - New York, NY Who inspired you and why? "My father inspired me. He always had (and continues to have) this amazing work ethic, while also being able to step away and spend time with his family. I always admired that. I have since learned to be a hard worker but I also understand the importance of taking time out for yourself, whether it is to spend time with family and friends, or doing an activity that is completely unrelated to work. It’s important for your mental health."
Jen Stark, D.O. Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology Woodbury, Smithtown Who inspired you and why? "I have had the opportunity to have many surgical mentors along my professional journey, but the person who inspired me the most in my life was Sherman Morris, my high school track coach. He taught me the building blocks that I have continued to carry into my professional life: determination, leadership, perseverance, hard work, passion, and teamwork. He made me believe I could do anything I put my mind to. I didn’t realize it then, but I do now, that I learned the power of positive thinking and mindfulness from him. I hope to have that impact on others along my way."
Britt Burner Burner Law Group, P.C., Westhampton Beach Who inspired you and why? "I am inspired by the strong female colleagues, friends, and co-workers that seamlessly balance their work lives and personal lives."
Vicki Gergely Pastry Chef Manager Carousel Bake Shop The Shoppes at East Wind, Wading River Who inspired you and why? "My inspiration for what I do every day by all means is not contributed by one single person. I have been inspired by so many along the way. Included would be my hard working grandfather who had a passion for cooking great food, the first executive chef I ever worked for who instilled so many impeccable traits in me as a Pastry Chef and some very close friends who have always given me the confidence and support to make me realize my potential and keep pushing forward."
Christy Brown Medical Aesthetician Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology Woodbury, Smithtown Who inspired you and why? "My inspiration in life is my mother, Patricia. She was a single mother of three and worked tirelessly to provide my brother, sister and I the best life possible. Although she spent most of her time in the workplace, she made the time she had with us count by always being present in the moment. Although she couldn’t spend as much time with us as she wanted, the quality of our time spent together has been an invaluable example of love and balance."
Sarah Anker Suffolk County Legislator, 6th District Who inspired you and why? "My grandmother is one of the many people who inspired me and her battle with breast cancer is what led me to create the non-profit organization Community Health and Environment Coalition (CHEC), which is an organization that raises awareness about how the environment directly impacts our health."
Tara A. Scully, P.C. Law Office of Tara A. Scully, P.C. Port Jefferson How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "As a single mother and business owner, balancing my professional responsibilities and family obligations is a struggle every single day. Life is messy and chaotic but I get up every day and do all the things I have to do the best way that I can. My 13-year-old son is my motivation because at the end of the day, I want him to be proud of me. I am blessed to work in a profession where clients allow me into their lives and I get to assist them through some of the most difficult times they will ever experience in life.  I pride myself on treating my clients as I would want my loved ones to be treated if they were in crisis." 
Minnie Yancey Account Executive TBR News Media, Setauket How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "I prioritize — it works for me."
Nicole Eliopoulos Insurance Agent State Farm Setauket, Valley Stream How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "With four kids and owning my own business it’s not easy but my husband and children have learned that we all have to work together to make our lives balance."
Lisa Godt Real Estate Salesperson Team Ardolino, Setauket How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "Everything in life is a balance, so the keys to success for me are to "prioritize" and "organize". No matter how successful you become, if you are not organized, you will fail. Make lists for each day, and check them off as they are accomplished. If you don't get to everything, add the remaining tasks to tomorrow's list."
Kathryn Mandracchia, Special Project Manager, TBR News Media Who inspired you and why? "I am inspired by the resilience I see around us every day in the face of many challenges, in both our home and work life settings."
Brittni Sullivan, Esq. Burner Law Group, P.C., Port Jefferson Station Who inspired you and why? "I am fortunate to work with several young moms who constantly need to balance work/life and being able to share experiences and support each other has been invaluable."
Jean Giuffre Real Estate Salesperson Team Ardolino, Setauket Who inspired you and why? "Without a doubt, I was inspired by the many women that I met during my cancer treatments. I saw such Strength, Courage, Determination and an Unwavering Ability to continue to live life to the fullest with a positive outlook (while fighting for their lives). That to me is by far the most inspirational."
Doreen Bollhofer Founder/Principal Designer Scented Interiors by Design, St. James Who inspired you and why? "My mom is my inspiration who, as a talented and successful Interior Designer, managed to balance it all and be present in our lives."
Alexia Poulos Licensed Sales Associate Douglas Elliman, East Setauket How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "I am a better mother because of my career. I strive for and achieve greater success because I want to be a role model for my children to do the same." 
Maria Palmar Real Estate Broker, Maria Palmar Properties, Port Jefferson How do you balance work/life responsibilities? "The flexibility to incorporate what I love Real Estate with earning a living is a blessing..."
Join us in celebrating local women’s successes

By Leah S. Dunaief

Leah Dunaief

As you know, March is Women’s History Month, honoring the contributions of women to history, culture and society. Did you know that women in the United States of America could not own property until 1862? You probably know from all the recent centennial publicity that women are able to vote only since 1920. But did you know that a woman could not have a credit card in her name until 1974? Now that is a startling statistic because it is not plucked from the dustbins of history but rather, for us of a certain age, a contemporary one. After all, I started The Village Times, the first newspaper of Times Beacon Record News Media, on April 8,1976. Getting a credit card then, whether for business or personal use, was a big complicated deal and how to run a business without one?

You might say we women in the workplace have indeed come a long way. And even though women still earn only 81cents for every dollar men earn, we can be pleased with our success so far. I’m saying “pleased,” but not yet “satisfied.”

Women’s History Month grew out of Women’s History Week, first celebrated in Sonoma County, California, in 1978 to acknowledge the singular contributions of women that had been largely ignored in most history books. The idea spread to other communities and President Jimmy Carter adapted it by presidential proclamation to a national observance in 1980. Since 1987, it has been celebrated annually by congressional resolution for the entire month of March in the United States, made to overlap International Women’s Day on March 8.

Today there are some 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the U.S., according to the National Association of Women Business Owners. Compare that to 402,000 women-owned businesses in 1972. Further, they generate 1.8 trillion dollars a year. There are 114% more women entrepreneurs than 20 years ago, starting roughly 1,821 new businesses every day, and that plays a significant role in the United States economy.

We want to call your attention to these female success stories on a local level. You probably don’t think of who owns the business when you shop in a store or use a service, nor should you. We women have proven ourselves adept at business and professional management, and seek nothing more than the same opportunities to support ourselves, our families, our employees, and to serve the public that men have enjoyed over the centuries.

Still, considering how far we have come today, we can’t be faulted in any demonstration of business success, such as in this section, for having a little extra gleam in our eye.

 

