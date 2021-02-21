Smithtown West Bulls trample Newfield Wolverines

Smithtown West Bulls trample Newfield Wolverines

by -
0 25
1 of 27
Smithtown West freshman Ben Rappa muscles his way to the rim for 2 on the road against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Newfield’s Ziggy Hoe passes to the open shooter in a home game against Smithtown West Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Michael Agostino, a Newfield junior, sets up the play against Smithtown West in a league III matchup Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West 6’6” sophomore Patrick Burke shoots from the paint in a road game against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior guard Jordan DeJesus drives the lane with Smithtown West’s Joe Mitchell in pursuit in a League III matchup Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior Ziggy Hoe drives the baseline in a home game against Smithtown West Feb. 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior guard Jordan DeJesus with a set shot aginst Smithtown West in a League III matchup Feb. 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West sophomore Patrick Burke lays up for 2 in a League III matchup on the road against Newfield. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Tyler Anderson passes to the open shooter on the road against Newfield. Bill Landon photo
Tyler Anderson goes to the basket for the Bulls in a road game against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West sophomore Patrick Burke lays up for 2 more in a League III matchup on the road against Newfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Jack Driscoll battles his way to the rim as Newfield’s Kendall Kendrick defends. Bill Landon photo
Newfield’s Isiah Brown attempts to block Smithtown West’s Patrick Burke in a League III matchup Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West sophomore Patrick Burke lays banks in for 2 in a League III matchup on the road against Newfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West junior Tyler Anderson lets a three-pointer fly in a road game against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Brendon Tenety shoots from the baseline in a League III matchup against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Newfield junior Michael Agostino drives on Patrick Burke in a home game Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Newfield’s Ziggy Hoe sets up the play in a home game against Smithtown West Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Newfield’s Isiah Brown drives the lane in a League III matchup at home against Smithtown West Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Newfield junior Hamza Yousef nails a three-pointer at home against Smithtown West Feb. 20. Billl Landon photo
Newfield senior Ziggy Hoe drives the lane in a home game against Smithtown West Feb. 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Ziggy Hoe lays up for 2 in a home game against Smithtown West Feb. 20. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Joe Mitchell goes to the rim for 2 in a League III matchup on the road against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Tyler Anderson takes flight for the score on the road against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Newfield’s Isiah Brown with a shot block in a league III matchup at home against Smithtown West Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West freshman Ben Rappa muscles his way to the rim for 2 on the road against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo
Quinn Albertson a Smithtown West junior drives his way to the basket on the road against Newfield Feb. 20. Bill Landon photo

The Bulls of Smithtown West were able to hold off Newfield despite a late game surge by the Wolverines, to cap a 55-45 road victory Feb. 20. The win lifts Smithtown West to 3-0, 4-0 overall for second place, one game behind Hills East for the League III title chase. Newfield falls to 0-3 in league in this COVID-19 shorted season.

Tyler Anderson topped the scoring chart for the Bulls with five field goals, a triple and three from the line for a team high 16 points followed by teammate Patrick Burke who banked 9 to go along with 9 rebounds.

Newfield senior Ziggy Hoe stood atop the leaderboard for the Wolverines with 12 points, Michael Agostino netted 9 and Jordan DeJesus tacked on 7. Teammates Isiah Brown the senior and junior Hamza Yousef banked 6 points apiece.

Both teams have three games left that they’ll play in five days-time before post season play gets underway Feb. 26.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 47

0 235

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply