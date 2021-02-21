Cooking Cove: Winter smoothies – soups that soothe the soul

By Barbara Beltrami

Chunky and hearty winter soups are fine, but there’s something special about a savory, smooth soup, sipped from a mug. Only as far away as a food processor, blender or kitchen wand, almost any soup can become a satiny pick-me-up to chase away the synergism of winter and pandemic blahs and warm your tummy while you work at home, watch TV or wallow in another best seller novel with a predictable plot. Three of my favorites are Bloody Mary Soup (yes, including the vodka!); Vermont Cheddar, Potato and Dill Soup; and Curried Cream of Carrot Soup.

Bloody Mary Soup

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 stick unsalted butter

4 celery ribs, minced

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and minced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 cups canned tomatoes, with juice

3 1/2 cups tomato juice

Freshly grated zest of one lemon

1/4 cup prepared horseradish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup unflavored vodka at room temperature

Juice of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Scallions and lemon slices for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large saucepan, heat butter over low heat; add celery, red bell pepper and jalapeño pepper. Cover pot and cook veggies over low heat until very soft, about 20 to 30 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, tomato juice, lemon zest, horseradish, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat 5 minutes. Puree soup in electric food processor, blender or with wand until very smooth, return to pot and stir in vodka, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce; heat until hot but not boiling. Garnish with sliced scallions and lemon slices, if using. Serve with cheddar flavored crackers.

Vermont Cheddar, Potato and Dill Soup

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 stick unsalted butter

2 cups finely chopped onions

2 cups peeled and finely chopped carrots

1/2 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

5 cups chicken broth

3 to 4 cups chopped peeled potatoes (about 4 medium)

1 cup chopped fresh dill

Salt and white pepper to taste

2 1/2 cups grated sharp Vermont cheddar cheese

Chopped dill for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pot melt butter; add onions and carrots, cover and cook over low heat until soft, about 20 to 30 minutes. Add parsley, broth and potatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover again and simmer until potatoes are very soft, about 20 to 30 minutes. Add dill; remove pot from heat and let sit covered for 10 minutes.

Pour soup through strainer and reserve liquid; transfer solids to bowl of electric food processor or blender. Add one cup of reserved liquid and process until very smooth; return pureed solids to pot over low heat, and stirring with wire whisk, return 3 to 4 cups liquid to pot until soup reaches desired consistency. Add salt and pepper, and with wooden spoon, gradually stir in grated cheese. Garnish with chopped dill and serve hot with pumpernickel croutons.

Curried Cream of Carrot Soup

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds carrots, sliced into 1” rounds

1 large onion, chopped

1 generous tablespoon unsalted butter

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 generous tablespoons curry powder

3 cups chicken stock

1 cup milk

1/2 cup cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Plain yogurt for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In large saucepan or pot, over medium heat warm oil to shimmering point; add carrots and onion and sauté, stirring frequently, until onions start to brown, about 7 minutes. Reduce heat to low, add butter, garlic and curry and continue to sauté until they release their fragrance, about 45 seconds. Add stock, stir and bring to simmer over medium-high heat; continue to simmer until carrots are very tender, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Remove from heat and let sit for 15 minutes, then puree in electric food processor or blender until very smooth (this will have to be done in at least two batches.) Return soup to pot and stir in enough milk and cream to achieve a thick but liquid consistency. Over medium-low heat bring to a gentle simmer until hot. Top with a dollop of yogurt and serve with peanuts or garlic croutons.