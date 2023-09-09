Smithtown Town Board enacts sweeping code changes as residents urge intervention on parks

By Raymond Janis

The Town of Smithtown Town Board convened Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 5, for a brief meeting spanning code and local parks.

The board adopted sweeping changes to Part I of the Town Code, which deals with administrative legislation. Jennifer Juengst, assistant town attorney, outlined the motivations behind the proposed code amendments.

“The town has been in the position of revising large portions of the code, and at this point, Part I has some pieces that are ready to adopt,” she said.

The code amendment removes several boards, commissions and committees from the Town Code. Among these are the Building and Planning Review Board, the Fire Prevention and Code Review Board, the Historical Advisory Board, the Human Rights Commission, the Industrial Advisory Board, the Medical Board of Trustees, the Recycling Committee, the Substance Abuse Prevention Council, the Tenant Selection Advisory Committee and the Traffic Safety Board.

The amendment also removes several policies from the Town Code, such as the computer policy, the drug-free workplace policy, the equal employment opportunity policy, hearing conservation policy, investment policy, sexual and other harassment policy and workplace violence prevention policy.

“These policies will be removed from the code, but they will remain in effect throughout the town,” Juengst indicated.

During the public comment period, resident William Holtz addressed plans for the forthcoming annual budget, asking board members to consider appropriating funds to keep town pools and splash parks in operation following Labor Day.

“I feel that each year, we’re seeing more summerlike weather in September,” he told the board. “I would suggest that you think in terms of … a sunshine fund for next year that would allow for the pools to be open and for people to continue to enjoy the warmth of the summer.”

Resident Irwin Izen was back before the board Tuesday following a back-and-forth last month with town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) over the prolonged closure of Callahan Beach in Fort Salonga [See story, “Smithtown Town Board discusses Callahan Beach closure …” Aug. 12, TBR News Media].

Izen said he had recently walked the beach and reported that “progress is being made on the beach.” He nonetheless maintained that “there was no consultation with the [New York State Department of Environmental Conservation] early on on this project, and I find that to be an error,” he said.

To watch the entire meeting, please visit www.smithtownny.iqm2.com/citizens/Default.aspx. The Town Board will reconvene on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.