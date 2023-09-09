Ward Melville girl’s soccer take down Syosett 7-2

Patriots score. Bill Landon photo
Aliyah Leonard shoots for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Peyton Costello scoring shot for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Aliyah Leonard heads the ball for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Alessandra Victoriano throws in for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Courtney Gaine crosses the ball for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Breena Harrigan settles the ball up-field for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Valentina Arrubla settles the ball for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Jill Anderson rifles the ball up-field for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Adriana Victoriano pushes up-field for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo
Aliyah Leonard clears the ball for the Patriots in their season home opener against Syosset. Bill Landon photo

By Bill Landon

With the score tied 2-2 at the halftime break, the Ward Melville Patriots peppered the scoreboard with five unanswered goals in the second half, holding Syosset scoreless at home and winning the nonleague matchup 7-2 on Labor Day morning, Sept. 4. 

Peyton Costello and Aliyah Leonard both had an assist and two goals. Marissa Tonic had a goal and two assists, and Breena Harrigan rounded out the scoring for the Patriots with two goals. Ward Melville goalies Kate Ronzoni had five saves in net and Montana Nemeth stopped one.

The Patriots began league play Sept. 6 when they hosted Sachem North.

 – Photos by Bill Landon

