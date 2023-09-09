Ward Melville girl’s soccer take down Syosett 7-2

1 of 11

By Bill Landon

With the score tied 2-2 at the halftime break, the Ward Melville Patriots peppered the scoreboard with five unanswered goals in the second half, holding Syosset scoreless at home and winning the nonleague matchup 7-2 on Labor Day morning, Sept. 4.

Peyton Costello and Aliyah Leonard both had an assist and two goals. Marissa Tonic had a goal and two assists, and Breena Harrigan rounded out the scoring for the Patriots with two goals. Ward Melville goalies Kate Ronzoni had five saves in net and Montana Nemeth stopped one.

The Patriots began league play Sept. 6 when they hosted Sachem North.

– Photos by Bill Landon