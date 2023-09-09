SBU Sports: Football falls to Delaware in 2023 season opener 37-13

The Stony Brook secondary registered three interceptions, but the Seawolves were unable to overcome three of their own along with a big day from No. 22 Delaware’s passing attack, as Stony Brook was defeated 37-13 at LaValle Stadium on Aug. 31.

Delaware improved to 1-0 on the year and 1-0 in CAA play, while SBU fell to 0-1 overall and in conference matchups.

Redshirt freshman Johnny Martin III led all SBU rushers with 63 yards in the contest, picking up 7.9 yards per carry. Redshirt junior Roland Dempster added 50 yards and one touchdown on the ground, averaging five yards per carry. On the receiving end, Jayce Freeman reeled in five catches for 62 yards to lead Stony Brook. In his first career collegiate start, graduate student Casey Case passed for 163 yards on 14-of-40 passing, throwing three interceptions.

Redshirt junior Nick Chimienti showed out for the Stony Brook defense, collecting two interceptions and adding five tackles. Redshirt freshman Anthony Ferrelli added five tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, and one recovered fumble while Noah Rodriguez had nine tackles and one interception in the loss.

The Seawolves led the ground game 164-145, but Delaware took advantage through the air, with 414 yards compared to 163 for Stony Brook.

For Delaware, Ryan O’Connor passed for 346 yards and a touchdown on 24-for-38 passing. Marcus Yarns ran for 107 yards and a pair of scores while Kyron Cumby added 39 yards and a score on the ground. Chandler Harvin reeled in five catches for 100 yards while Kym Wimberly Jr. also grabbed five for 81 yards and a score.

“It was a learning experience. I knew Delaware was a good football team. I think we played hard … winning today was obviously our goal but getting better was definitely our goal also and I think we got better,” said head coach Chuck Priore after the game.

Up next, the team will head across the Sound and continue CAA play in a Friday night matchup against Rhode Island on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on FloFootball.