SBU Sports: Men’s soccer shuts out Elon 4-0 in CAA opener

The Stony Brook men’s soccer team cruised to a 4-0 shutout victory over Elon to open conference play on Sept. 2 at LaValle Stadium. Edmond Kaiser earned his first clean sheet of the season and Olsen Aluc, Moses Bakabulindi, Alex Fleury and Amit Magoz all supplied goals in the win.

Magoz opened the scoring in the 16th minute with his second goal in as many games. Jonas Bickus and Caleb Danquah were credited with assists on Magoz’s goal that broke the ice. Magoz nearly had another in the 39th minute, but would settle for an assist after Aluc put home a rebound after the initial shot by Magoz was saved.

Early in the second half, Bakabulindi padded the Seawolves’ lead, blasting a shot off of the left post after a perfect cross from Jon Jelercic. Fleury provided the icing on the cake, netting the first goal of his collegiate career in the 88th minute.

“It’s great to start conference play off with three points,” head coach Ryan Anatol commented postgame. “I thought the guys did very well on both sides of the ball. I thought we defended really well, happy to get the clean sheet, and we were dangerous in the attack to score four good goals.”