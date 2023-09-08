Stony Brook Harbor Day returns after 15 year absence

Save the date! The Village of Nissequogue and The Friends of Stony Brook Harbor, a coalition of neighbors from Head of the Harbor, Nissequogue and Stony Brook, will host Happy Harbor Day to raise awareness of the beautiful, yet fragile Stony Brook Harbor.

The free event, which will be held at 555 Long Beach Road just past the boat launch at Long Beach in Nissequogue on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., marks the return of Harbor Day after a 15-year absence. An opening blessing will be offered by the Setalcott Indian Nation.

“Stony Brook Harbor is the last pristine harbor along the entire North Shore,” said Nissequogue Mayor Richard Smith. “Bringing back our Harbor Day celebration seemed like the perfect way to foster community awareness that this remarkable resource is fragile and requires all of us to protect it.”

In addition to a variety of environmental and marine science experts who will make presentations, there will be aquarium touch-tanks for young attendees as well as carnival games and activities all with a nautical theme. Build a habitat for a bird, squirrel or bat with Habitat with Humanity, meet the Harbor Master and tour the new patrol boat. Two bands will perform, The Mondays, and The Royal Yard, which specializes in songs called “sea shanties” and food trucks will be on hand.

Some of the guest speakers will be John Turner of Four Harbors Audubon Society, Dr. Jeffrey Levinton of Stony Brook University, Dr. Malcom Bowman of Stony Brook University and Anna McCarroll of The Stony Brook Yacht Club Mariculture Program.

A community-wide art contest, open to all kids, kindergarten to 12th grade, will also be a feature of Harbor Day. The theme of the competition is “save our happy harbor.” Entries must be brouth to the Harbor Day art tent by 11:30 p.m. Top winners in three categories — grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 — will receive a ribbon and a $50 Amazon gift card and have their artwork on display on the Nissequogue Village website.

“In order to create a drawing or painting the artist must really study their subject,” said Mayor Smith. “An art contest not only creates an exciting opportunity for young people to participate in Harbor Day, but it also ensures they will forever appreciate and respect Stony Brook Harbor.”

Concluding the day will be the presentation of the Dr. Larry Swanson Environmental Award to former Assemblyman Steve Englebright.

Even intermission promises to be fun and rewarding. “Come intermission you’ll find me atop the dunk tank,” said Mayor Smith. “I expect that ‘dunk the mayor’ will be a tremendous fund raiser for the event. I’m happy to get wet for this great cause.”

For more information on the event, call Nissequogue Village Hall at 631-862-7400.