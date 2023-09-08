Suffolk Police: Mastic teen missing

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Mastic teen who was reported missing on Sept. 8

Henry Flores-Caballero, 15, was last seen leaving his residence, located on Mastic Boulevard, on September 2 at approximately 1 p.m.

Flores-Caballero is Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 90 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, bluish-gray jeans.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his location to call 911 or the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.