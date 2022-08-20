Smithtown Performing Arts Center to hold open auditions for ‘The Lightning Thief’ Aug. 22

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown will be hosting auditions for performers aged 16 and up for the upcoming MainStage production of ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical , on Monday, Aug. 22.

ALL ROLES ARE OPEN. This is a mainstage show and there will be performance stipends available to those who are cast. There is the potential for daytime school performances during the week in addition to the scheduled performance dates. Please be specific with your weekday availability on your audition form.

This production will be directed and musically directed by Robbie Torres, and choreographed by Julie Stewart.

Sign up begins at 7 p.m., and auditions will begin at 7:30 p.m.. Please prepare 16-32 bars of a song from a similar musical (Pop/Rock, Contemporary Broadway), and bring sheet music, a recent headshot and resume. Callbacks (if necessary) will be held Thursday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. You will be notified by email if you are needed for a callback. Please do not call the theatre, the phone is not monitored.

All gender identities and expressions, racial & ethnic backgrounds, and physical and cognitive abilities are encouraged to audition.

If you are unable to attend the in-person audition, a video audition may be submitted. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Rehearsals will be held at SPAC beginning August 29, and will be from 8 – 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the potential to add Fridays and weekends if necessary. Please be accurate with your conflicts on your audition sheet. No conflicts will be accepted for tech week, Saturday September 24 – Thursday September 29.

Performances:

Fri, Sept 30 – 8PM

Sat, Oct 1 – 2PM

Sat, Oct 1 – 8PM

Sun, Oct 2 – 2PM

Fri, Oct 7 – 8PM

Sat, Oct 8 – 2PM

Sat, Oct 8 – 8PM

Sun, Oct 9 – 2PM

Mon, Oct 10 – 2PM

Fri, Oct 14 – 8PM

Sat, Oct 15 – 2PM

Sat, Oct 15 – 8PM

Sun, Oct 16 – 2PM

Fri, Oct 21 – 8PM

Sat, Oct 22 – 2PM

Sat, Oct 22 – 8PM

Sun, Oct 23 – 2PM

Fri, Oct 28 – 8PM

Sat, Oct 29 – 2PM

Sat, Oct 29 – 8PM

Synopsis:

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” (Time Out New York)

Character Descriptions:

PERCY JACKSON – Son of Poseidon, a good kid with a teenage temper

ANNABETH – Daughter of Athena, smarter than you

GROVER – A happy-go-lucky satyr, like a hippie kid with hooves. Also plays:

MR. D, aka DIONYSUS – God of wine, snarky camp director

LUKE – Son of Hermes, cool camp counselor. Also plays:

GABE UGLIANO – Percy’s foul stepfather

ARES – God of war, rock star in leather pants

MINOTAUR – Half-man, half-bull

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

SALLY JACKSON – Percy’s hard-working mother. Also plays:

SILENA BEAUREGARD – Daughter of Aphrodite

THE ORACLE – a hippie mummy

ECHIDNA – Mother of monsters

CHARON – Ferryperson to the Underworld

MR. BRUNNER, aka CHIRON – Wise centaur, part-time Latin teacher. Also plays:

POSEIDON – God of the sea, salty beach bum

HADES – God of the dead, aging rock star type

AUNTY EM, aka MEDUSA – Avid sculptor

KRONOS – A voice in a pit

KURT COBAIN

CYCLOPS

CLARISSE – Tough jock girl, daughter of Ares. Also plays:

MRS. DODDS – A Fury posing as a substitute algebra teacher

KATIE GARDNER – Daughter of Demeter

THALIA – Daughter of Zeus, tough

BIANCA – A mysterious girl in 1930’s clothes

NEWSCASTER

JANIS JOPLIN

SQUIRREL

For further information, visit www.smithtownpac.org.