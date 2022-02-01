Smithtown man reported missing

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Smithtown man who was reported missing.

Peter McGuire was last seen leaving his home on Landing Ave. on foot at approximately 7:30 p.m. on January 18. He was reported missing by a family member on January 20.

McGuire, 29, is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, arms, side and chest. McGuire has a history of drug use.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on McGuire’s location to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.