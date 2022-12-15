Home Arts & Entertainment Smithtown HS East Chamber Choir performs at LIMEHOF Smithtown HS East Chamber Choir performs at LIMEHOF Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEducationMuseumMusicTimes of Smithtown December 15, 2022 0 22 The recently opened Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) in Stony Brook hosted the Smithtown High School East Chamber Choir which performed festive holiday music on Sunday, Dec. 11 . The choir is audition-based and consists of students who have a passion for performing vocal music. The choir is led by music teacher, Mark Hegreness. Since opening on November 25 of this year, LIMEHOF has hosted a variety of LIVE performances from local bands including Quarter Horse, Jack’s Waterfall American Roots, Richie Cannata and Mark Newman and Kerry Kearney. It also hosted a Conversation and Book signing event by Liberty Devitto and Joe Rock. The first exhibit features replicas of clubs, with videos of artists performing, ads, posters, instruments, and an exact replica of a typical 1960’s stage, with vintage equipment and sound system. There is also a permanent “Hall of Fame” with plaques and exhibits recognizing over 120 inductees, as well as areas for a library, classrooms for educational programs and master classes, a surround -sound theater and a gift shop with music and entertainment themed memorabilia. There are a wide range of compelling visual elements and rare artifacts on display throughout the building. Inducted artists who have donated their memorabilia include Billy Joel, Joan Jett, Debbie Gibson, Blue Öyster Cult, Twisted Sister, and families and estates of Harry Chapin, Guy Lombardo, John Coltrane, and so many more. Donations include various musical instruments, performance outfits, vintage automobiles and motorcycles, rare posters and photos, handwritten lyrics, and much more. Located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook Village, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is open Wednesdays-Sundays from 12 noon through 5pm. Admission prices are: Adult $19.50, Seniors (65+) and Veterans $17.00, Students (w/ID) $15.00. Children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at the LIMEHOF.org website and at the door. SIMILAR ARTICLES Suffolk County motorcycle club raises $6,000 for Ronald McDonald House December 15, 2022 0 14 Named ‘Conservation Warrior,’ SBU’s Patricia Wright seeks funds to save Madagascar wildlife December 15, 2022 0 23 NO COMMENTS Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.